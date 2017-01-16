NCCU holds day of service to honor MLK Day



DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – It was a day of service at North Carolina Central University to honor Martin Luther King Jr.

The school partnered with the United Way to give back to those in need.

Hundreds of volunteers prepared baby diapers, blankets, and bookmarks Monday.

“It feels amazing,” said Courtney Hardy, a volunteer. “It’s a great way to give back and a great way to honor Dr. King’s legacy. It’s all about community coming together and you can definitely see that today.”

All the materials, as well as food, will go to the community and help those in need.

“It lets them know that there is still hope, there’s still a chance to keep going,” said NCCU senior Dajah Johnson.

“Knowing that people are going to receive this and be like wow someone really cared enough to take the time to make this for me, to do this for me, I think the community would really be blessed by what we’ve done today,” added Brittanie Joyner, a volunteer.

The group spent three hours for what they’ve called a day of service to honor the life and vision of the civil rights icon.

“What better way to honor him on a Monday on his birthday than to come out here and serve others and do something for someone other than ourselves,” said Brittanie.

Monday’s event was dedicated to Dr. Debra Saunders-White, the school’s chancellor, who passed away last November.

“She was the first woman chancellor of NCCU, so he laid that path for her so she could lay the path for us,” said Patrick Minor, a NCCU senior.

The University will continue to honor King throughout the week.