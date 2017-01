ROLESVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities in Franklin County are investigating a report of a person hit by a vehicle on a road on Monday night.

The incident was reported just before 9 p.m. on Darius Pearce Road, which is off U.S. 401/Louisburg Road.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is at the scene, which is about 2 miles northeast of Rolesville and 3 miles southeast of Youngsville.

Part of Darius Pearce Road is closed while officials investigate the scene.