Sleeping Florida woman shot in the head through trailer wall

LACOOCHEE, Fla. (WFLA) – Deputies are searching for the person who fired a gun at a trailer. The bullet hit a woman in the head as she was sleeping inside.

Residents in a Dade City trailer and R.V. park are on high alert after what was the second shooting in a week.

Many describe the Lacoochee trailer park as a quiet neighborhood but at 2:30 this morning, bullets flew thru a window hitting a 50-year-old woman in the head while she was sleeping.

“Take cover, then I woke my husband up I said, ‘Are you OK?’ because I didn’t know if anything went through the wall where we sleep or not. He sleeps against the wall on the backside so I got scared,” said Varnon.

Even more alarming, Varnon lives directly behind the trailer that was shot at.

“Hoping the bullets weren’t going to come through my trailer that’s really close. That’s really close to home,” recounted Varnon.

A few days ago, a man was shot in the head in the same trailer park.

Varnon says crime scene tape and evidence markers aren’t the usual landscape for her yard.

“It’s normally quiet, peaceful, everyone is really friendly around here. These two shootings are a surprise to me.”

So much so, Varnon and her husband may not call this place home for much longer.

“Like I said, me and my husband are debating on if we are going to move or not. It’s kind of scary, really scary.”

Right now detectives do not have a witness or a known suspect in this case. If you have any information you are asked to call the sheriff’s office.