Spring Lake leaders promise change after credit card spending scandal

SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WNCN) — Leaders in Spring Lake are promising changes after a state audit found nearly half a million dollars wasn’t spent properly.

A town committee that took a closer look at the issue presented its findings Monday night in Cumberland County.

The committee says most of the purchases the state deemed as being “questionable” did go to legitimate town business.

But, town leaders say they’re more strictly enforcing the credit card policies and working to get the money back from people who did not spend it appropriately.

Officials are trying to recover nearly $11,000.

“Put caps on spending. It shouldn’t be that they should go out with a card and just buy anything they want,” said Stan McQueen, a Spring Lake resident.

The town is now reducing the number of people who get credit cards, requiring more training on using them and strictly enforcing oversight.

Town leaders have identified 16 people who made the questionable purchases.

Not all of those 16 all still employed with the town.

“What we had was just policies that weren’t being enforced. And so, we now have a leadership team in place that’s really committed to enforcing the policies,” said Spring Lake Mayor Chris Rey.

The committee is turning over its findings to the Cumberland County district attorney, the SBI and the North Carolina attorney general’s office to investigate.