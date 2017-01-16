Students air grievances during ‘Reclaim MLK Rally and March in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Students from across the Triangle area came together Monday for a “Reclaim MLK Rally and March” in downtown Raleigh.

The march began on the campus of N.C. State University and then proceeded to the old state capitol.

The rally honored the life of Martin Luther King Jr. but to also bring forth issues of police brutality, House Bill 2 and other issues that students face here in North Carolina.

“I think our generation has the power to stop these issues. Whether it come from racism to climate change to LGBTQ rights we have the voice and the power and the willingness to get out and demonstrate. And we won’t sit ideally by and let older generations make decisions for us,” said N.C. State student Emery Kiefer.

After meeting at the N.C. State bell tower, students started their two-mile march to the old state capitol to air out their grievances.

“My message is to create awareness and create a statement. Let people know that we are out here and we are trying to listen to one another. I really just want people to know that there’s a network and we can do better. We don’t have to rely on anyone else to do better,” N.C. State student Amami Manning said.

The two-mile march took these students 40 minutes.

Participants in the march believe Monday’s rally was just the beginning on their movement.

“This is just the start though We have work to do. It’s going to be a long couple of years ahead a us but you know it’s been a long many years behind us as well. We have work to do but we are moving forward,” said N.C. State student Paul Nolan.