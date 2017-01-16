Trooper hurt, woman charged after suspected DUI crash in SC

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A South Carolina State trooper suffered minor injuries after their patrol vehicle was struck along Interstate 85 by a suspected impaired driver.

Deputies say the accident happened around 10:38 p.m. Saturday on I-85 northbound between mile markers 44 and 46.

Investigators determined that Amber Faye Hamilton, 23, drifted out of the lane and hit the Highway Patrol cruiser from behind.

Both Hamilton and the trooper were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Their injuries were minor, according to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

Hamilton has been charged with driving under the influence, failure to maintain lane, improper tag, simple possession of marijuana, and three charges for possession of scheduled drugs.

Hamilton was booked into the Greenville County Detention Center after her release from the hospital.

As of Monday morning, Hamilton is out of jail on bond.