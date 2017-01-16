UNC tops Syracuse 85-68 for Williams’ 800th career win

North Carolina head coach Roy Williams smiles before the NCAA Final Four tournament college basketball semifinal game against Syracuse Saturday, April 2, 2016, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
North Carolina head coach Roy Williams smiles before the NCAA Final Four tournament college basketball semifinal game against Syracuse Saturday, April 2, 2016, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) – Hall of Fame coach Roy Williams earned his 800th career victory when Isaiah Hicks scored 20 points to lead No. 9 North Carolina to an 85-68 victory over Syracuse on Monday night.

Kennedy Meeks added 15 points and 12 rebounds for the Tar Heels (17-3, 5-1 Atlantic Coast Conference), who shot 52 percent and dominated the boards.

UNC never trailed after the game’s opening possession, led 42-30 at halftime and then stayed a step ahead of the hot-shooting Orange after the break.

Syracuse (11-8, 3-3) got as close as three early in the second half, but never pushed ahead. The Tar Heels ultimately ran off a 7-0 flurry in the final 5 minutes to stretch the lead back out to 15.

