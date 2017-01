GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — A vehicle crash has closed N.C. Highway 50, which is Benson Road, in Garner, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The crash happened around 4:25 p.m. Monday at Ten Ten Road, the N.C. DOT said.

Benson Road is closed in both directions at Ten Ten Road and a detour has been set up in the area, officials said.

Authorities said they do not expect the scene to be completely clear until 7:30 p.m.