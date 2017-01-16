Wife of Orlando massacre shooter arrested in San Francisco

CBS News logo By Published:
Noor Salman and Omar Mateen with their young son in undated photo (CBS news via WKMG-TV)
Noor Salman and Omar Mateen with their young son in undated photo (CBS news via WKMG-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS) – The wife of shooter Omar Mateen in the Orlando nightclub massacre has been arrested in San Francisco, sources tell CBS News.

Read more from CBS News

Noor Salman is facing charges of aiding and abetting, as well as obstruction of justice in the case of the worst mass shooting in American history.

Investigators have long suspected she had some role in the attack, and it was reported she went ammo shopping with Mateen sometime before the shooting.

Salman, however, has told FBI investigators she tried to stop her husband from committing the attack.

The FBI is characterizing the shooting at Pulse, a gay nightclub, as both a terrorist attack and a hate crime.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s