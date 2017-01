CLEVELAND, S.C. (WSPA) – Rescue crews are searching for a missing hiker at Caesars Head State Park, according to Greenville County dispatch.

A call came in at about 3:09 p.m. Monday.

Dispatchers say the missing woman is staying put while they try to locate her.

Search and rescue crews are on the scene, along with park rangers and deputies.

Caesars Head State Park is a park in northern Greenville County, S.C, that borders Transylvania County, North Carolina.