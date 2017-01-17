2 Duke students robbed at gunpoint off campus, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two Duke University students were robbed at gunpoint while off campus, university police said Tuesday.

The robbery happened on Markham Avenue between a BP gas station and a car wash.

The thief, who had a handgun, fled the scene, running toward Ninth Street, Duke officials said.

Duke police described the suspect as a Hispanic man in his mid-20s who was wearing a red hoodie.

No other information was released by Duke police.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.

CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.