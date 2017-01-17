7-year-old boy killed in Franklin County hit-and-run

Emergency crews in Franklin County on Monday night.
Emergency crews in Franklin County on Monday night. Photo by Charles Malloy/CBS North Carolina.

ROLESVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A 7-year-old boy was killed late Monday in a hit-and-run collision off U.S. 401 in Franklin County, authorities said.

The incident was reported just before 9 p.m. on Darius Pearce Road, which is off U.S. 401/Louisburg Road.

A 1997 Buick passenger vehicle, operated by Alix Field, 29, of Youngsville was traveling on Darius Pearce Road when the vehicle struck the boy.

Ronnie Tanner Vick, 7, of Youngsville died at the scene, officials said.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to the scene, which was located about miles northeast of Rolesville and three miles southeast of Youngsville.

The Highway Patrol said Field left the scene after hitting the boy but was located by law enforcement a short distance down the road.

Part of Darius Pearce Road was closed late Monday night while officials investigated the scene.

Charges are pending.

