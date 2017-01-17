Creedmoor man shot in attempted robbery

CREEDMOOR, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was shot several times by robbers late Monday night in Creedmoor, police said.

Garrett Johnson, 44, of 505 Cotton Avenue, told police he suffered multiple gunshot wounds when four men, all armed and wearing ski masks tried to rob him at his home, according to officials.

The men — three of whom were black and one of whom was white — left in a white Honda Accord with tinted windows, witnesses told police.

Johnson was taken to Duke University Hospital for treatment, police said. It was not immediately clear whether his wounds were life threatening.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at (919) 528-1515 or Granville County Crime Stoppers at (919) 693-3100.