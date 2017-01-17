Deputy hurt in search for suspect after chase from Clayton to Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A car chase involving law enforcement and a driver in a stolen car ended in a crash in Wake County on Tuesday night, officials said.

The suspect in the chase was not found late Tuesday and a Wake County deputy was injured while searching for the suspect, according to authorities.

The chase began in Clayton just before 9 p.m. when a N.C. State Highway Patrol trooper saw a Volkswagen driver run a red light, officials said.

The chase continued and finally ended on Rock Quarry Road at Whitfield Road in Raleigh when the driver being chased lost control, according to the N.C. State Highway Patrol.

The driver of the stolen Volkswagen crashed and then ran into the woods.

Wake County deputies and Raleigh police came to the scene to help search for the suspect.

A Wake County deputy was hurt when a K-9 involved in the search pulled her and she hit a tree, according to Wake County Sheriff Donnie Harrison.

The deputy was impaled in her ear area by a tree branch during the incident and was taken to WakeMed with non-life threatening injuries, Harrison said.

The search was called off late Tuesday night because authorities did not believe the suspect is still in the area.