Family remembers 7-year-old boy killed in Franklin County crash

YOUNGSVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Tuesday evening a family remembered a 7-year-old boy who was hit and killed by a car near his Franklin County home.

Family members gathered and created a memorial at the scene of the tragic incident along Darius Pearce Road.

Ronnie Tanner Vick, or just “Tanner” to his family, was hit and killed around 9 p.m. Monday night by an intoxicated driver, officials said.

Less than 24 later, Tanner’s family was at the scene honoring the little boy’s life.

“You just don’t know until they’re really gone how to feel, and he’s really gone,” said Haley Tanner, Tanner’s cousin.

A small memorial now sits where Tanner was hit and killed. The memorial is decorated with flowers, lights and balloons along with messages from his family.

“I just saw him at Christmas when he came up and gave me a hug and now he’s not here. It’s just very hard trying to get over this,” said Haley Tanner.

She says everyone loved the little 7-year-old with the curly hair. She says she can’t believe her cousin is gone.

Tanner’s family was together at the memorial, asking for prayers for his parents and saying one last goodbye as they released balloons into the night sky.

“We told him we loved him and to fly high – he was our angel,” said family member Jessica Tanner.

The N.C. State Highway Patrol said Alix Feild, 29, of Youngsville was driving the car that hit and killed Tanner.

Feild has been charged with DWI, and was released on a $5,000 secure bond Tuesday. Troopers said it is possible there may be additional charges.

Franklin County officials said Field’s first appearance in court is scheduled for February 21.