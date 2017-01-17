Goldsboro dog alerts owner to thief, but gun still stolen

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A dog barking in the night alerted a Goldsboro couple that something was wrong Monday.

But it wasn’t until later that the family realized they’d been burgled and a pistol stolen, police said.

At about 2:30 a.m. Monday, Cynthia and Donald Ballard of the 200 block of Holly Road in Goldsboro heard their dog barking, police said. When the couple let their dog out, he went to the back corner of the fence and acted strangely, according to police.

The family later reviewed their security footage and realized both that there had been a burglar on their property and that he’d stolen a Ruger P90 .45-caliber semi-automatic handgun from an unsecured vehicle, police said.

Police have released surveillance system images of the burglar and are asking for the public’s help in identifying him.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact Investigator M. Warren at (919) 580-4214 or Crime Stoppers at (919) 735-2255. Tips can also be submitted online at tipsubmit.com.