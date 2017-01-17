Judge refuses to lower bond for man shot by Raleigh police

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A judge refused to lower bond Tuesday for a man police shot after they say he charged at them.

Chijioke Madueke is being held under $150,000 bond. He appeared in court Tuesday sitting in a wheelchair and with a bandage around his head.

He broke back into his old apartment near Lake Johnson after being evicted in November, police say.

Police say that when officers tried to get him out, he pulled out a kitchen knife and rushed toward them. Madueke was hit several times. A police officer was also hit by friendly fire, but was not seriously hurt.