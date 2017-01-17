Man charged with putting camera in Target bathroom

By WPRI staff Published:
Voyeurism suspect Umit Cakmak and camera found by police (Lincoln Police Department)
LINCOLN, R.I. (WPRI) – A man wanted by Warwick Police for video voyeurism has been arrested by Lincoln Police on the same charge.

Lincoln Police responded to the Target at the Lincoln Mall on Jan. 14 after Loss Prevention found a small camera mounted in the store’s family bathroom.

Lincoln Police received a photo of the suspect who they said was later identified as Umit Cakmak, 41, of Providence.

Officers also received a possible suspect and vehicle description based on information from Warwick Police, who had an active warrant for a similar incident involving Cakmak.

Cakmak’s Toyota Corolla with Delaware registration was located in the mall parking lot by police.

He was taken into custody and turned over to Warwick Police, where he was later arraigned on a video voyeurism charge from Lincoln.

