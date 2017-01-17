Man found shot to death in Lumberton Monday evening

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Lumberton police are investigating after a man was found shot to death Monday evening.

Police responded to the 2900 block of Wilson Street around 6:20 p.m. in reference to a person shot call. Police arrived on scene and found Kenny Ray Floyd, 38, dead from a gunshot wound.

Floyd’s last known address was a Robeson County address and not a Lumberton address, according to authorities.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective David Williford at the Lumberton Police Department 910-671-3845.