Man found shot to death in Lumberton Monday evening

CBS North Carolina logo By Published:

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Lumberton police are investigating after a man was found shot to death Monday evening.

Police responded to the 2900 block of Wilson Street around 6:20 p.m. in reference to a person shot call. Police arrived on scene and found Kenny Ray Floyd, 38, dead from a gunshot wound.

Floyd’s last known address was a Robeson County address and not a Lumberton address, according to authorities.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective David Williford at the Lumberton Police Department 910-671-3845.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s