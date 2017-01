CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — A man has pleaded guilty to the murder of a Sanford nurse killed in Cary, officials said.

Daniel Scott Remington pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the 2014 death of 58-year-old Wendy Johnson, the Wake County District Attorney’s office confirmed.

He was sentenced to life in prison, the office said.

Remington admitted to shooting Johnson has he tried to rob her at a Cary apartment complex, court documents showed in 2014.