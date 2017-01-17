Man sought in 3 NC bank robberies is caught in Virginia, officials say

NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Goldsboro man suspected in three bank robberies in a 10-day period in central North Carolina was arrested in Virginia Tuesday night, officials said.

The arrest came after authorities say the man robbed banks in Clinton, Rocky Mount and Kenly starting on Jan. 3.

The suspect also tried to rob a bank in Battleboro, which straddles the Nash-Edgecombe county line, authorities say.

Nathan Terry Bullock, 58, of Goldsboro was arrested after 9 p.m. Tuesday in Virginia, according to the Nash County Sheriff’s Office.

The first bank robbery happened on Jan. 3 in Rocky Mount when a man robbed the State Employees Credit Union on Fairview Road, Rocky Mount Police said.

Then, three days later, officials think the same man robbed the First Citizens Bank at 302 North East Blvd. in Clinton, according to officials.

Also, a man recently robbed a Kenly bank and officials believe the same man was involved. The Kenly bank robbery happened Friday afternoon at the Southern Bank 101 W 2nd St, according to the Johnstonian News.

Warrants have been issued for Bullock for robbery with a dangerous weapon and possession of firearm by a convicted felon. No other details were available about his arrest Tuesday night.

Officials also believe that the same man was involved an attempted bank robbery in Battleboro on Jan. 3.

On that day, Nash County Sheriff’s Office deputies said a man who was acting suspiciously told a teller at Southern Bank in Battleboro that she would give him $30,000. When she didn’t, he left the bank.