NC man crashes Mustang while street racing, police say

By Published:
Steven Edward Macnulty (Source: NHCSO; background image: WECT)
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The Wilmington Police Department charged a man after he crashed his car while they said he was street racing on the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge last Friday night.

According to Cathryn Lindsay, spokesperson for the WPD, officers responded the bridge around 10 p.m.

Lindsay said the suspect, Steven Edward Macnulty, 31, told police he was racing his Ford Shelby Mustang against another Mustang when he lost control of the vehicle and struck the middle guardrail on the westbound side of the bridge.

A woman in Macnulty’s car was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Macnulty was charged with speed competition, reckless driving to endanger, and failure to maintain lane control. He was also served two warrants for failure to appear on a misdemeanor.

Lindsay said police are still investigating the incident and searching for the second driver.

