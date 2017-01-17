NC Trump campaign staffer to join administration

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WNCN) — The Southern Pines native who headed up Donald Trump’s campaign communications team in North Carolina is set to take a job with the new administration.

“It was an amazing time, and I’ve done other presidential campaigns before, but nothing like this,” said Kirk Bell.

While Bell wasn’t visible on stage, he was right there with Donald Trump through his campaign stops in North Carolina.

The campaign identified North Carolina as a key battleground early on, he said.

“We felt from the very beginning that whichever way North Carolina fell, that would be the way the entire election would go,” he said.

Bell just learned he will work for the Trump administration. His new position becomes official once the president-elect takes office on Friday.

“I feel like I’ve been there at the front row, but now I’m at the front row,” he said.

He added, “What I’ve been told is that we will hit the ground running and it will be a sprint from the get-go.”

Bell said he expects the first 100 days to be very busy and that he’s excited to see things get started.

“We are going to try to make … important changes that need to be made in this country and stop the status quo,” he said.

He added, “The beauty of this is that we don’t owe Wall Street. We don’t owe K Street. We don’t owe Congress. We don’t owe the media. We don’t owe big donors. We don’t owe anybody except for the people that we should owe. … We owe it to the American people to deliver on our promise.”

The exact details of the job haven’t been made public yet.