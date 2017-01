NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Walmart in Nash County was evacuated Tuesday after a gas leak in the store.

Fire crews were dispatched to the Walmart in Nashville at 1205 Eastern Avenue after gas was detected in the store, officials said.

When Nashville fire crews arrived, they found a gas leak in the rear of the store, the Nashville Fire Department said.

The Walmart was evacuated while crews contained the leak, officials said.

Customers were allowed back inside after the leak was stopped.