Raleigh City Council approves ‘living wage policy’ for city workers

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Raleigh City Council approved a living wage policy Tuesday to be implemented in the next fiscal year.

Raleigh joins other towns and counties with living wage policies such as Durham, Durham County, Chapel Hill and Wake County.

In Raleigh, the lowest hourly pay will increase from $10.98 per hour to $12 per hour. That is comes to annual salaries moving from $22,991 to $28,630.

The formula will be similar to what Wake County uses.

The change will affect about 215 positions. A total of 143 of those positions are currently filled.

Raleigh’s move gives the capital city a higher minimum wage than several other major North Carolina cities.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.