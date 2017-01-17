Sanford man faces weapon, drug charges in Moore County

WHISPERING PINES, N.C. (WNCN) – A 32-year-old Sanford man faces a series of charges after Moore County law enforcement executed a search warrant that found drugs, loaded weapons and U.S. currency.

On Jan. 13, Moore County deputies and Whispering Pines police executed a search warrant at an apartment on Lakeshore Drive in Whispering Pines.

Deputies seized 13.5 grams of crack cocaine, 28 grams of marijuana, two loaded firearms, $220 in cash, digital scales, and other assorted drug paraphernalia.

A vehicle was also search which resulted in 112 grams of powder cocaine and 425 grams of high-grade marijuana being seized.

The Moore County Sheriff’s Office said the street value of the drugs is around $11,700.

Calvin Deangelo Fox was arrested as a result of the investigation.

Fox was charged with:

Trafficking in cocaine

Possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine

Felony possession of cocaine

Possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana

Felony possession of marijuana

Maintaining a dwelling for the storage of a controlled-substance

Maintaining a vehicle for the storage of a controlled-substance

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Possession of a firearm with an altered serial number

Removing a serial number from a firearm

Fox was given a $150,000 secured bond.

He’s scheduled to appear in court January 24.