Sanford man faces weapon, drug charges in Moore County

CBS North Carolina logo By Published:
Calvin Deangelo Fox (Moore County Sheriff's Office)
Calvin Deangelo Fox (Moore County Sheriff's Office)

WHISPERING PINES, N.C. (WNCN) – A 32-year-old Sanford man faces a series of charges after Moore County law enforcement executed a search warrant that found drugs, loaded weapons and U.S. currency.

On Jan. 13, Moore County deputies and Whispering Pines police executed a search warrant at an apartment on Lakeshore Drive in Whispering Pines.

Deputies seized 13.5 grams of crack cocaine, 28 grams of marijuana, two loaded firearms, $220 in cash, digital scales, and other assorted drug paraphernalia.

A vehicle was also search which resulted in 112 grams of powder cocaine and 425 grams of high-grade marijuana being seized.

The Moore County Sheriff’s Office said the street value of the drugs is around $11,700.

Calvin Deangelo Fox was arrested as a result of the investigation.

Fox was charged with:

  • Trafficking in cocaine
  • Possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine
  • Felony possession of cocaine
  • Possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana
  • Felony possession of marijuana
  • Maintaining a dwelling for the storage of a controlled-substance
  • Maintaining a vehicle for the storage of a controlled-substance
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Possession of a firearm with an altered serial number
  • Removing a serial number from a firearm

Fox was given a $150,000 secured bond.

He’s scheduled to appear in court January 24.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s