Sanford man faces weapon, drug charges in Moore County

WHISPERING PINES, N.C. (WNCN) – A 32-year-old Sanford man faces a series of charges after Moore County law enforcement executed a search warrant that found drugs, loaded weapons and U.S. currency.
On Jan. 13, Moore County deputies and Whispering Pines police executed a search warrant at an apartment on Lakeshore Drive in Whispering Pines.
Deputies seized 13.5 grams of crack cocaine, 28 grams of marijuana, two loaded firearms, $220 in cash, digital scales, and other assorted drug paraphernalia.
A vehicle was also search which resulted in 112 grams of powder cocaine and 425 grams of high-grade marijuana being seized.
The Moore County Sheriff’s Office said the street value of the drugs is around $11,700.
Calvin Deangelo Fox was arrested as a result of the investigation.
Fox was charged with:
- Trafficking in cocaine
- Possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine
- Felony possession of cocaine
- Possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana
- Felony possession of marijuana
- Maintaining a dwelling for the storage of a controlled-substance
- Maintaining a vehicle for the storage of a controlled-substance
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Possession of a firearm with an altered serial number
- Removing a serial number from a firearm
Fox was given a $150,000 secured bond.
He’s scheduled to appear in court January 24.