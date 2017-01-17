Single mom finds permanent home after Gatlinburg wildfires

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – After weeks of uncertainty, Claudia Lopez has traded her motel room key for one that doesn’t swipe.

“It’s through the same owners where I used to rent before,” said Lopez. “They said they had a house here you can rent from me as well.”

The single mom speaks quietly with her translator in her new living room as her two small children sleep soundly in the next room.

“They were very excited and when we brought them to see the house, they were running through the house and they were over joyed,” said Lopez.

The family lost their home in the Gatlinburg wildfires. They are settling into a house in Sevierville after weeks of moving around.

Their new home is full of love and support from people they’ve never met.

“I am very thankful for all of those who have reached out to help me,” said Lopez. “You sent presents and gifts to my children and myself from all over the place without knowing me. You came out to support me and to bless me.”

Lopez says her situation has improved but still has obstacles to overcome.

“One of my goals is to find a job closer to here, because, my job in Gatlinburg is really far because I don’t drive and then to be able to work with my children and finding someone to watch them.”