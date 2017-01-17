Teen girl becomes 5th suspect charged in Wilson man’s murder

WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — A teen girl is the fifth person charged in the murder of a Wilson man who died two days after he was attacked last week.

Stephanick Timothy Jones, 43, of Wilson died Friday after “suffering from severe lacerations about his body,” Wilson police said in a statement.

Jones was found Wednesday around 2:40 p.m. at a home at 112 Hines Street, police said.

On Saturday, three Rocky Mount men were arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the case. A fourth man from Rocky Mount was arrested and charged, police said Monday.

On Tuesday, a 15-year-old girl was charged with first degree murder, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, and second degree burglary in the case, according to Wilson police.

The girl is not being identified by authorities.

On Thursday, while Jones was in the hospital, his Lipscomb Road apartment was broken into around 3:40 a.m., according to police.

Ramond De’Shod Atkinson, 18, of 4612 Honey Suckle Lane in Rocky Mount became the fourth man charged with first-degree murder in the case, police said.

Atkinson was also charged with attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Matthew Joseph Taylor, 19, of 822 Eastern Avenue and Robert Earl McDonald, 22, of 818 Eastern Avenue in Rocky Mount were already charged in the murder and are also charged with second degree burglary.

Elijah Joshua Woodie, 20, of 822 Eastern Avenue is also charged with murder in the case.