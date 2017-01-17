Woman now charged in connection with Louisburg triple murder

LOUISBURG, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman has been charged in connection with the deaths of three people in Franklin County in 2016, officials said.

Keisha Wilder Livingston, 36, of Louisburg, Shamare Malik Harris, 18, of La Grange, and Diana Marie Edgerton, 23, of Louisburg were killed at a Louisburg home on March 26, 2016.

Darius Robinson has been indicted on three counts of first-degree murder.

Now, Franklin County officials say a Pitt County woman, Marissa Shontay Taylor, is also charged in the case.

Taylor, 27, of 803 Peedee Drive in Greenville is facing three counts of accessory after the fact, according to Franklin County Sheriff Kent Winstead.

Harris and Edgerton were both visiting Livingston at the time of the shooting, officials said. A fourth person survived the attack.

Taylor is being held on a $100,000 bond and appeared in court in Franklin County on Tuesday morning.

Her next court date if Feb. 15.

