Arrest made in fatal double shooting in Durham

CBS North Carolina logo By Published:
Ledarius Rumsey Samuel (Durham Police)
Ledarius Rumsey Samuel (Durham Police)

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – An 18-year-old has been arrested and charged in a shooting at a multi-family housing complex in Durham on Jan. 12.

Two men were shot about 8 p.m. at the residence near the intersection of East Cornwallis Road and South Roxboro Street.

Felipe Aleman Perez, 42, of Durham died in the shooting. An 18-year-old suffered non-life threatening injuries.

On Wednesday, police arrested Ledarius Rumsey Samuel, 18, of Durham.

Samuel was charged with murder, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and four counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon in connection with this case, Durham police said.

