DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A shooting incident on Laymans Chapel Road in Durham Wednesday morning sent at least two men in the hospital, police said.

Shortly after 10 a.m., a man was at his home in the 4500 block of Laymans Chapel Road when he was shot, police said.

He returned fire and hit two men. Those two men were taken to Duke Regional Hospital shortly after the incident.

Police are still on scene investigating.