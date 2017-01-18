Conservationists hope to save green amid Triangle’s growth

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Triangle is exploding with growth right now, and it seems new subdivisions and shopping malls are popping up everywhere you go.

But several groups are trying to keep some green amid all the growth. There’s a land preserve in the making in southwest Wake County and Johnston County that will span thousands of acres.

“One of the reasons people move to the Triangle is because of the beautiful green space,” said Sandy Sweitzer, executive director of the Triangle Land Conservancy.

“A lot of Wake County used to look like this. More of Wake County used to look very rural and agrarian and forested, and that’s not the case anymore,” said Chris Snow, Director of Parks, Recreation and Open Space for Wake County.

The “open spaces” part of parks and rec is keeping hundreds of acres of land safe from development. It’s part of local government’s goal to keep 30 percent of Wake County undeveloped.

“Safeguard clean water, protect wildlife habitat, support local farms and food, and then connect people to nature,” Sweitzer said.

Triangle Land Conservancy acquired more than 400 acres of property near the border of Wake and Johnston counties. That land is now called Walnut Hill Nature Preserve. It will be home to hiking trails and farm land for folks to explore.

“People talk about farm to table, but it is a lot of work. And so to have people get to see that is a great opportunity,” Sweitzer said.

The conservancy’s property is near several plots of land owned by Wake County. Combined, the tracts amount to around 2,200 acres as part of the Marks Creek Rural Lands Initiative.

“This is part of a larger, linear conservation landscape that could potentially have upwards of 50 miles of trail,” said Leigh Ann Hammerbacher, associate director of conservation at the conservancy.

The goal is to help preserve the environment and bring people back to nature in the process.

“Folks can come and enjoy some of this open space their tax dollars have been used to protect,” Snow said.

Parts of the Marks Creek Rural Lands are already open to the public. Triangle Land Conservancy is hoping to have the Walnut Hill Preserve trails open by 2018.

It could take up to 20 years for the organizations to acquire all the land they would like to preserve, because some owners aren’t willing to sell yet, and conservation funding has trended downward.