Cumberland County ends Matthew debris removal

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Wednesday marked the end of the removal of debris from Hurricane Matthew in Cumberland County.

In the last three months, crews collected about 300 tons of debris from local streets.

Peggy Brewington Jacobs, 71, has gotten rid of eight Dumpster-fulls of the debris as she’s worked to clean up her flooded home. She’s been staying with her sister since the flood.

“So many memories gone,” she said. “You know that you never thought would be gone.”

On Oct. 8, more than six feet of water from nearby creeks flooded the home on Cameron drive that she had purchased 32 years ago with her late husband. It was the house where she raised her grandchildren.

“That was on Saturday, we came back on Sunday, we still couldn’t get to the house,” she said.

Her home had received more than $60,000 in damage, she said. FEMA offset about $20,000 of the loss, but Jacobs is still working to recover. She lost most of her possessions, from furniture to clothing.

“You can save nothing,” she said. “You know, you got the mold, you got the mildew.”

But she’s sure she’ll recover, eventually.

“With God’s help I know I will,” she said.