Deputies won’t rule out ‘criminal misconduct’ in case of missing NC woman

Clinton, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies “are not ruling out criminal misconduct” in the disappearance of a 38-year-old Godwin woman, the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office said in a Wednesday news release.

Maria Ventura-Cruz of 2960 Hayes Mill Road was reported missing by a family member on Monday. She was last seen about 7 p.m. Sunday, deputies said.

Deputies are remaining closed-mouthed about much of the investigation, citing the sensitive nature of the case.

Anyone with information on Ventura’s location is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (910) 592-4141.