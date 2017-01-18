Deputies won’t rule out ‘criminal misconduct’ in case of missing NC mother of 3

CLINTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies “are not ruling out criminal misconduct” in the disappearance of a 38-year-old mother of three, the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office said in a Wednesday news release.

Maria Ventura-Cruz, 38, of 2960 Hayes Mill Road was reported missing by a family member on Monday. She was last seen about 7 p.m. Sunday, deputies said. Family members said she was last seen as she visited a family member in the hospital.

She has children who are 5, 2, and 6 months old who keep asking when she’ll be home, her family said.

Deputies are remaining closed-mouthed about much of the investigation, citing the sensitive nature of the case, but they could be seen searching a small body of water on Hayes Mill Road on Wednesday evening. As they searched, Ventura’s family stood in her front yard, less than a mile up the road, watching officials’ efforts.

Anyone with information on Ventura’s location is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (910) 592-4141.