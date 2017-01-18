Durham charter school community rallies as state considers forcing closure

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Parents and students are rallying to save their charter school as the state weighs whether to shut it down.

Kestrel Heights School in Durham came under scrutiny after administrators found that about 160 students had received diplomas even though they didn’t meet the requirements.

A number of parents and students said they’re concerned about the incorrectly-awarded diplomas, but they still feel the school is the best option for certain students, so they want it to stay open.

“You’ve got people that don’t want this school to disappear because maybe when they get older, they want their kids to come here,” said Tamia Price, a student at the school.

The state’s Charter School Advisory Board recommended that Kestrel lose the right to operate a high school, though it would still be able to serve students through the eighth grade. The recommendation was in response to the revelation that the 160 diplomas had been incorrectly awarded from 2008 to 2016.

“I’m a very dedicated Kestrel parent, and I’m definitely very concerned,” said Rae Hope, a parent at the school.

Wednesday evening, the school held a community meeting Wednesday evening, at which some students held up signs reading “S.O.S.”

Administrators are still in the process of trying to contact all the students affected by the diploma issue. They’ve promised to get them the credits they need at no cost to them.

“Our son is in college now, great stellar student. And, we want other students to be able to have that same experience,” said parent Robin Featherstone.

While the Charter School Advisory Board advocated closing the high school, that decision ultimately rests in the hands of the state Board of Education.

Lisa Florack has three children at Kestrel and started a petition on change.org.

“Kestrel means something to us,” she said. “It means something to our kids, but we want to make sure they have the opportunity to go forward.”

“we will continue every effort possible to make sure our students get a quality education moving forward,” said the school’s executive director, Mark Tracy. “We hope it’s here, but if it’s not here, anywhere.”

The state board is due to meet next in early Februray, and Kestrel will be on the agenda, but there’s no guarantee the board will make a final decision at the meeting.

Kestrel Heights leaders say their working on alternatives they can present to the board.