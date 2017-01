DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Two men were injured in a shooting in Durham on Wednesday, police said.

Police found the victims at a convenience store at West Cornwallis Road and South Roxboro Street Wednesday afternoon. Officers believe the men were shot elsewhere and went to the convenience store to call for help, authorities said.

The men’s wounds are not believed to be life-threatening.

