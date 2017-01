DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A bus with Durham Public Schools was involved in a collision Wednesday morning on South Roxboro Street, officials said.

Around 8:30 a.m., bus 55 and another vehicle were involved in the accident near Summit Street.

The driver was beginning a route to pick up students for E.K. Powe Elementary.

There were no students on the bus at the time of the crash.

