Family loses everything when mobile home overturns on Florida interstate

BARTOW, Fla. (WFLA) – A family lost everything Tuesday when their mobile home overturned on Eastbound Interstate-4.

Sean and Robyn Greif, of Wisconsin, and their seven children were not injured.

The Florida Highway Patrol confirmed the mobile home trailer began to fishtail while passing a tractor-trailer on I-4.

The mobile home trailer drove on to the shoulder of the road and rotated as the tractor-trailer jackknifed.

The trailer than overturned, destroying the family’s possessions.

The outside lane of the road is closed.

The Red Cross is assisting.