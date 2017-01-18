Goldsboro police announce death of K9 officer

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Goldsboro police have announced the death of a retired police dog.

K-9 Officer Iko served with the Goldsboro police from 2008 to 2016. He retired in early 2016, but continued to live with his handler.

Iko was trained in both protection and drug detection work, police said.

“Over the course of his 8 + years of service, K-9 Iko helped G.P.D. locate and arrest suspects for assorted crimes including; residential and commercial burglaries, felony assaults, vehicle thefts and armed robberies,” an announcement from the department stated. “He also assisted in numerous seizures of illegal drugs, illegal weapons and drug money.”