Goldsboro police announce death of K9 officer

CBS North Carolina logo By Published:
(Goldsboro Police Department)
(Goldsboro Police Department)

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Goldsboro police have announced the death of a retired police dog.

K-9 Officer Iko served with the Goldsboro police from 2008 to 2016. He retired in early 2016, but continued to live with his handler.

Iko was trained in both protection and drug detection work, police said.

“Over the course of his 8 + years of service, K-9 Iko helped G.P.D. locate and arrest suspects for assorted crimes including; residential and commercial burglaries, felony assaults, vehicle thefts and armed robberies,” an announcement from the department stated. “He also assisted in numerous seizures of illegal drugs, illegal weapons and drug money.”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s