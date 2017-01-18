Johnston County high school student charged with trying to extort teen girl for nude photos

WENDELL, N.C. (WNCN) — A Corinth Holders High School student has been charged with attempting to obtain nude photos from a teen girl by threatening extortion, the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

Regan Patrick Letts, 17, of Wendell, faces one charge of felony extortion in the case.

According to the sheriff’s office, the assistant principal at Corinth Holders contacted authorities on Nov. 28, 2016 in regards to a male who was trying to get nude photographs of a 14-year-old girl at the school.

Detectives completed their investigation Jan. 4 and then arrested Letts as a result of the investigation.

According to authorities, the 17-year-old downloaded a random photo of a naked woman from the internet and told the 14-year-old girl he would send it out on social media and claim it was her unless she sent him nude pictures of herself.

After several text messages back-and-forth with the girl, she sent Letts pictures of a “sexual nature” to him, deputies said.

After he received the pictures of the girl, he forwarded some of those pictures on to Instagram.

A sheriff’s office detective said the pictures “did not meet the threshold of child porn but were sexual in nature.” Because of that, Letts only faces an extortion charge and not child pornography charges.

After obtaining a search warrant, a forensic analysis of Letts’ phone was conducted and detectives discovered evidence on the phone connected to the incident.

The 17-year-old had his first court appearance Tuesday and posted a $40,000 bond.