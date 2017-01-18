Kestrel Heights students, parents to meet, discuss diploma fraud Wednesday

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — It was a revelation that could have a huge impact on the lives of more than 150 high school graduates in Durham.

Later today, the diploma issue at Kestrel Heights will be the subject of a community meeting.

Previous story: State board recommends Kestrel Heights abandon high school program

There are a lot of questions and concerns on the issue, so parents and students will get an opportunity to address those this evening.

An internal review discovered 160 students at Kestrel Heights School received diplomas between 2008 and 2016 without meeting the requirements to do so. Students were missing credits in subjects such as science, math and physical education.

Last week an advisory board made five recommendations to the State Board of Education.

Joseph Maimone, who’s on the N.C. Charter School Advisory Board said the goal of the recommendations was to send a message to Kestrel Heights and other schools.

“[We want to] send a very clear, strong message to all of our high schools around the state, traditional and non-traditional, and charter, that it is unacceptable to manipulate, work with, not give the correct information on student transcripts. It is just not acceptable, cannot be tolerated in any high school,” he said.

A 3-year renewal is an option for Kestrel Heights with the following stipulations:

The school must get rid of its high school and become a kindergarten through eighth grade school, effective July 1.

Kestrel Heights must provide a remedy to the diploma issue so that this doesn’t happen again, and at no cost to former or current students.

The charter school must make efforts to contact all 160 students impacted by the issue and come back to update the board every 6 months.

The school cannot expand its grade levels during the 3-year charter.

“We will be working with families as we move forward, depending on whatever decision is made, either at the State Board of Education level or our own board level, but of course we’ll work with those students and do what’s in the best interest of them moving forward,” said Dr. Mark Tracy, executive director at the school.

A former Kestrel Heights student also spoke with CBS North Carolina.

“I just hope that Kestrel, other schools, can learn from this and maybe they’ll start checking those transcripts beforehand. I just wish Kestrel all the best and hope that they can kind of get their feet back on the ground as a school,” said Maya Martinez, a Kestrel Heights graduate who had attended middle and high school at the charter school.

Parents and students with questions are urged to come to the “open space” between the middle and elementary schools at 6:30 p.m.