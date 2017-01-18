Man shot, killed near Carthage

CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was shot and killed near Carthage on Wednesday evening, officials said.

The shooting happened at a mobile home in the 100 block of Murdocksville Road at about 6:15 p.m., the Aberdeen Times reported.

An argument preceded the shooting, deputies said.

The man who shot the victim was also called 911, then went to the end of a dirt road to flag down responding emergency vehicles, the Moore County Sheriff’s Office said.

The victim was dead when first responders arrived.

Deputies have released neither the name of the dead man nor the name of the shooter. The shooter is cooperating with authorities and has been taken to the sheriff’s office for questioning.

Carthage Fire & Rescue, Moore County EMS, the State Medical Examiner’s Office and the Moore County Sheriff’s Office all responded to the shooting.