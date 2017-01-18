Mom, son arrested in connection with Spring Lake murder

SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WNCN) – Spring Lake police said three people, including a mother and son, have been arrested in the Nov. 5 murder of Devonte Tart.

CLICK FOR NC MUGSHOT GALLERY

Devante Shamar Watson, aka “Flip”, 18, was arrested on a first-degree murder warrant on Tuesday. He is being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center.

Spring Lake police arrested Watson’s mother, Marisha Britton, 42, and charged her with accessory after the fact to the felony of first-degree murder.

Jameshia Walker, 19, was also arrested and charged with accessory after the fact to the felony of first-degree murder.

Britton received a $210,000 secured bond including other outstanding warrants. Walker received a $200,000 secured bond.

Both are being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center.

Spring Lake police are still searching for Glenn Warren, who is to be considered armed and dangerous.

Tart was found shot to death behind a vacant apartment building on King Street in Spring Lake around 2:30 p.m. Police said he had been killed before his body was dumped behind the building.

The Spring Lake Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance and asking anyone with information regarding the victim’s murder and the whereabouts of Warren, to please contact Spring Lake Detectives at (910) 436-0350 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Warren is considered armed and dangerous!!