More charges in hit-and-run death of Franklin County 7-year-old

ROLESVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The woman accused of leaving the scene after her vehicle struck and killed a 7-year-old in Franklin County on Monday is now facing new charges.

Alix Feild, 29, of Franklin County, was already charged with driving while impaired. She’s now also charged with felony death by motor vehicle and felony hit-and-run, the Franklin County Magistrate’s Office confirmed.

Ronnie Tanner Vick, 7, died at the scene after being struck just before 9 p.m. on Darius Pearce Road, which is off U.S. Route 401/Louisburg Road. The driver did not stop, but witnesses were able to note the vehicle’s license plate number.

A neighbor said the boy had slipped out of his house and people were searching for him when he was hit.

The area has a Youngsville postal address but is not in Youngsville.

