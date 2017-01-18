Most Raleigh first responders still wait for their pay raise

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – More than a 140 of Raleigh’s lowest paid employees are getting a raise.

Most of those employees work in areas like public utilities, solid waste and parks and recreation. They currently make $12 an hour but that will go up to $13.76 per hour.

That means current minimum wage workers who make just under $23,000 a year will now make more than $28,000 a year.

“This is a conversation that started months ago. So it wasn’t exactly brand new. It was just our culmination of analysis and looking at data and bringing forth the recommendation to the council,” said Steve Jones, human resources director.

But it certainly caught some first responders off guard.

For months now, first responders like firefighters and police have been protesting, asking for higher wages.

They made a point to remind the City Council they make less than their colleagues in neighboring departments and that they respond to more calls.

But they aren’t included in the raise.

“People around them are leaving and they’re having to fill vacant seats. They’re having to work harder but yet they’re being told hold on we’re doing a comprehensive pay study,” said Jamie Rigsbee, president of the Raleigh chapter North Carolina Police Benevolent Association.

Rigsbee is a 15-year veteran of the Raleigh Police Department.

“If you look at the living wage that they just passed yesterday, the starting salary for a Raleigh police officer is about two bucks more. So for two bucks more you can come be a Raleigh police officer,” Rigsbee said.

Starting pay for firefighters is less than that new minimum – just $11.22 per hour.

Longtime firefighters admit it’s frustrating.

“They have expressed, they being the City Council and the mayor, have expressed that they value public safety and the firefighters in particular but their actions don’t coincide with that feeling,” said Lt. Chris Ferrell, Raleigh fire Department.

The City says it’s waiting for the results of a pay study before making a decision. That is due out this Spring.