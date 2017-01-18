Motorcyclist leads Wake deputy on chase in Raleigh

The chase ended near the intersection of Mitchell Mill and Pulley Town roads. (Tommy Harris/CBS North Carolina)
The chase ended near the intersection of Mitchell Mill and Pulley Town roads. (Tommy Harris/CBS North Carolina)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Wake County Sheriff’s deputy was involved in a chase Wednesday after a motorcyclist refused to stop.

Around 1:45 p.m., a deputy reported a motorcyclist was speeding on Interstate 540 near Buffalo Road. The Sheriff’s Office said the bike did not have a visible tag.

(Tommy Harris/CBS North Carolina)
(Tommy Harris/CBS North Carolina)

The suspect refused to stop for the deputy and led law enforcement on a 15 minute chase.

The motorcyclist crashed near the intersection of Mitchell Mill and Pulley Town roads.

The suspect, identified as Aaron Lee Brannon, of Zebulon is not believed to be seriously injured, the Sheriff’s Office said.

He has been charged with careless and reckless driving and felony speeding to allude.

Other charges are pending.

