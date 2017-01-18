Murder investigation underway after Goldsboro man shot to death

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Goldsboro police are investigating after a man was found shot to death Wednesday morning.

According to police, officers responded to the 400 block of Howell Street in reference to shots fired around 1:30 a.m. Upon arrival, officers found Tyreek Moninick Moody, 26, shot to death at the scene.

EMS responded to the scene and confirmed Moody was dead.

This murder comes on the heels of an effort by police in the city to reduce crime after 2016 saw a record number of murders.

The changes came after the city saw eight homicides in the first half of 2016. It was a record pace for the city that usually sees only three or four murders a year, according to city officials.

City leaders say after the changes, there were only three homicides the rest of the year. Police also reported a 10 percent decrease in uniform crime reporting numbers.

However, of those 11 homicides in 2016 police are still working six unsolved murders.

“Homicides are going to be something we’re going to stay on and trying to solve until we get to the end,” said Goldsboro City Manager Scott Stevens. “Even years later, we’ll still try to solve these cases.”

Moody’s murder has added to the total number of unsolved homicides in the city.

Anyone with information about this crime or any other crime in Wayne County is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255 or text at 919-222-4230.

Callers will remain anonymous and if information leads to a felony arrest, callers will be given a cash reward for the information. Crime Stoppers gives cash rewards of up to $1,000 for information leading to felony arrests.