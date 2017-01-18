Police: Kids in car when parents OD’d on heroin, slammed into tractor-trailer on NC road

Published:

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WFMY) — High Point Police say two children were in the back seat of a car when the adults they were with overdosed on heroin and ran into the back of a tractor-trailer.

Officers responded to the crash on West Fairfield Road on Tuesday shortly before 5 p.m.

Police say they found Leigh Ann Snipes and Justin Earl Faw unresponsive in the car. EMS treated them both for a heroin overdose.

Two children were in the back seat when all this happened. Police say they were not hurt. Child Protective Services was notified and the children were taken to another family member.

Police charged Leigh Ann Snipes and Justin Earl Faw with misdemeanor child abuse and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Snipes was also charged DWI, driving with a revoked license, child restraint, and a safe movement violation.

