Raeford man shot into occupied vehicle, sheriff’s office says

RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) – A 31-year-old Raeford man faces felony charges after authorities said he shot into an occupied vehicle Jan. 14.

Just before 3 a.m., Hoke County sheriff’s deputies responded to a shots fired call in the 3600 block of Aberdeen Road. Those at the scene told deputies the suspect fired a gun into their car as they attempted to leave the area.

No one was injured in the incident but the vehicle was hit by gun fire, officials said.

Allen Maurice Morrison was arrested Monday and charged with a felony charge of discharge firearm occupied vehicle, felony possession of firearm by felon, and a misdemeanor charge of assault with a deadly weapon.

He was given a $75,000 secured bond.